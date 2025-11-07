Trade turnover with Pakistan rises as imports drive growth

7 November 2025 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

Trade relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan continued to strengthen in 2025, with bilateral commerce expanding notably in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period a year earlier, Azernews reports. According to the State Customs Committee, the rise in turnover was mainly driven by imports from Pakistan, which totaled...

