Azernews.Az

Friday November 7 2025

Production and export of electrical wires and ferrous metals experience growth

7 November 2025 19:09 (UTC+04:00)
Production and export of electrical wires and ferrous metals experience growth
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan continues to expand its industrial output, showing notable growth in both electrical wire production and ferrous metal exports during the first nine months of 2025, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more