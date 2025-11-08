Azerbaijani Defense Ministry leadership honors memory of National Leader and martyrs on Victory Day [PHOTOS]

8 November 2025 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

On Victory Day, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and a group of military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army paid tribute to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Defense released information regarding the commemorative event.

The ministry’s leadership laid bouquets of roses at the monument to the Great Leader on the Alley of Honor, honoring his memory. The grave of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also visited, and flowers were laid in her remembrance.

Later, military personnel visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they placed bouquets of roses on the graves of the fallen heroes and at the “Eternal Flame” monument.

The leadership and personnel of the Ministry of Defense also visited the Military Memorial Cemetery. The ceremony began with the performance of the National Anthem by a military orchestra, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs. Wreaths were laid on their graves as a sign of respect and gratitude.

Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the families and relatives of the martyrs, listening to their concerns and offering support. The families expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the attention and care shown to them.