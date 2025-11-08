PM Sharif: Today, I see the strong Azerbaijani people celebrating a magnificent event with great enthusiasm and patriotic passion

8 November 2025 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

“Today, my heart is filled with pride. Because I see here the strong Azerbaijani people celebrating a magnificent event with great enthusiasm and patriotic passion,” Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

