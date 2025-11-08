First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Victory Day [PHOTO]
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, made a post on her official Instagram account on the occasion of Victory Day.
According to Azernews, the post reads: "Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate each of you on the fifth anniversary of the glorious Victory achieved in the Patriotic War! I thank our President, our brave soldiers and officers for celebrating today’s holiday with pride as a heroic nation!
May God have mercy on all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland! May the Almighty protect our people and our Motherland!"
