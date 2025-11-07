Japan reopens seafood trade with China

7 November 2025 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese government has resumed seafood shipments to China, marking the first exports since Beijing imposed a ban in 2023, Azernews reports.

The import suspension was originally introduced following the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which raised safety concerns in China. In June 2025, the two countries reached an agreement to gradually resume Japanese seafood imports under strict safety protocols.

According to reports, Japanese exporters must now register their companies with Chinese authorities and provide certificates confirming radioactivity testing before shipping fish products.

Currently, only three types of seafood products are allowed for export, though authorities expect hundreds more products to be gradually approved for shipment in the coming months.

Analysts note that the resumption of exports could significantly boost Japanese seafood businesses, particularly those specializing in high-value products such as tuna, shrimp, and shellfish. For China, it offers consumers access to premium Japanese seafood after nearly two years of restricted imports.

This development also highlights a broader trend of careful economic and diplomatic coordination between Japan and China, balancing trade interests with food safety concerns — a signal that bilateral trade relations are gradually stabilizing despite past tensions.