Tesla plans to relaunch the Roadster in April

7 November 2025 21:07 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk told shareholders that the long-delayed Tesla Roadster will make its comeback in April, describing it as the “most exciting product unveil ever”, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The futuristic sports car, first unveiled in 2017, is set to be reintroduced, with production expected to begin 12 to 18 months after the launch, Musk said.

While the Roadster is not central to Tesla’s overall strategy, Musk emphasized that it represents a milestone in the company’s lineup, highlighting Tesla’s continued focus on pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle performance. He also hinted that the car could showcase new battery technology and record-breaking acceleration, potentially reaffirming Tesla’s reputation for innovation in the EV market.

Industry observers note that the Roadster’s launch, even as a niche product, could generate significant publicity and help reignite enthusiasm among Tesla fans, serving as a symbol of the company’s vision for high-performance electric vehicles.