TikTok announces first-ever awards for creators

7 November 2025 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

TikTok has announced its first-ever TikTok Awards in the United States, set to take place on December 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Azernews reports.

The event will be streamed live on both TikTok and Tubi, the platform’s official streaming partner. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite creators through the TikTok Awards in-app hub, with voting opening November 18 and closing December 5.

This marks TikTok’s first major awards event in the U.S. Last year, the social media giant hosted similar celebrations in 21 countries, including South Korea, the UK/Ireland, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, and Germany.

The awards are expected to highlight the most popular, creative, and influential TikTok creators, celebrating viral trends and content that have shaped the platform over the past year. Industry insiders suggest that the U.S. launch could be a major step toward TikTok establishing a global pop-culture presence, similar to traditional award shows like the Grammys or MTV Video Music Awards.

Meanwhile, TikTok’s rival, Instagram, recently announced its own Rings Awards program, in which the top 25 creators will receive both physical and digital rings, selected by a jury that includes Spike Lee, Marc Jacobs, and Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri. Analysts expect the competition between TikTok and Instagram for creator attention to intensify, as both platforms seek to cement their influence in the rapidly evolving social media landscape.