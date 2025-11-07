EU set to reevaluate AI laws

7 November 2025 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The European Union is reportedly regardingsuspending certain stages of the implementation of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) law following pressure from the United States and major technology companies, Azernews reports.

On November 19, the European Commission (EC) is set to unveil a “simplification package”, which aims to ease aspects of digital legislation, including the AI regulation that came into force in 2024.

According to the Financial Times, the proposal would give companies that violate AI rules a one-year “grace period” to adjust their operations and comply with the new requirements. In addition, Brussels is considering postponing fines for breaches of transparency rules until August 2027, giving businesses more time to adapt to the regulations.

Negotiations over the package are ongoing within the EC and among EU member states, and the plan will need approval from a majority of member countries to take effect.

Industry analysts suggest the move could relieve regulatory pressure on tech firms, allowing them to innovate more freely while Europe works to balance innovation with ethical oversight. Critics warn, however, that delaying enforcement could weaken the effectiveness of the AI law, potentially allowing risky AI applications to continue without sufficient oversight.

Observers note that the debate highlights the delicate balance between technological competitiveness and regulatory responsibility, as Europe seeks to enforce ethical AI standards while remaining attractive to global tech companies. Some experts also speculate that the simplification package could set a precedent for other regions, influencing how AI regulation evolves worldwide.