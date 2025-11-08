President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Garabagh and East Zangazur are being revived

8 November 2025 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

“Schools, hospitals, industrial enterprises, power plants, reservoirs, and homes are under construction. More than 60,000 people already live, work, and study in the liberated territories,” the head of state said.

“Today, Garabagh and East Zangazur are being revived. Today, the “Great Return” Program is being implemented,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

