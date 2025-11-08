Azerbaijan showcases cutting-edge unmanned systems troops at military parade [VIDEO]
Baku marked the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War victory with a large-scale military parade, introducing a new branch of unmanned systems troops, Azernews reports.
The parade formation was led by Colonel Adem Huseynov, a recipient of the “For Service to the Fatherland” order.
To note, the first military parade celebrating the Victory in the Patriotic War was held in 2020, while the 2023 parade took place in Khankendi.
