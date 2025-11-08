Azerbaijan showcases cutting-edge unmanned systems troops at military parade [VIDEO]

8 November 2025 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

To note, the first military parade celebrating the Victory in the Patriotic War was held in 2020, while the 2023 parade took place in Khankendi.

The parade formation was led by Colonel Adem Huseynov, a recipient of the “For Service to the Fatherland” order.

Baku marked the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War victory with a large-scale military parade, introducing a new branch of unmanned systems troops, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!