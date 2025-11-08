President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan never intended to put up with occupation
“In the early 1990s, as a result of Armenia's occupation policy against Azerbaijan, approximately 20 percent of our territories fell under occupation. One million Azerbaijani citizens were turned into refugees and internally displaced persons,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.
Recalling war crimes committed against Azerbaijanis, the Khojaly genocide, and the policy of ethnic cleansing, the head of state stated: “This did not break our will. Azerbaijan never intended to reconcile with the occupation.”
