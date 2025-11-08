Baku hosts military parade marking 5th anniversary of victory in Patriotic War [LIVE]
Baku is hosting a grand military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the Patriotic War.
The parade celebrates the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and honors the courage and sacrifice of the nation’s heroes who fought for the homeland.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif are attending the parade.
Azernews presents a live broadcast of the military parade:
