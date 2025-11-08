OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

8 November 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of 8 November – Victory Day, I proudly honor the heroism and unity of the Azerbaijani people and Armed Forces, who through the 44-Day Patriotic War ensured the liberation of Shusha and the restoration of territorial integrity and historical justice.🇦🇿 #VictoryDay … pic.twitter.com/XuAA9dSFh0

Omuraliyev shared his message on his official “X” account, expressing deep respect for the courage and unity of the Azerbaijani people and Armed Forces.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanichbek Omuraliyev, extended his congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, marking the country’s triumph in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

