Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit [PHOTOS]

On November 8, the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to welcome the distinguished guest, with the national flags of both brotherly nations proudly waving.

President Erdogan was received by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov, Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yaşar Güler, and other high-ranking officials.