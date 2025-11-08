Oldest known Maya monument could be map of universe

8 November 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

A monumental complex built by the Maya around 3,000 years ago was modeled on a map of the cosmos, new fieldwork has revealed, according to Science Alert, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

A detailed survey of the Aguada Fénix site reveals that not only was the monument significantly larger than initial surveys suggested – laid out in the shape of a cross with axes measuring 9 and 7.5 kilometers (5.6 and 4.7 miles) – but it was also designed as a cosmogram, an architecture symbolizing the cosmos.

What's even more remarkable about the structure is that the site contains none of the trappings of social inequality, such as elite residences or sculptures of rulers.

This strongly implies that egalitarian cultures were capable of monumental building works without the application of coercive force through a stratified social hierarchy ruled by a king.

The discovery of Aguada Fénix by way of LIDAR surveys, in the Mexican state of Tabasco near the Gulf of Mexico, was fascinating for a number of reasons.

The first was its size; it was the largest Maya site ever found, even going by the more modest initial estimate of 1.4 kilometers along its longest axis. And it wasn't hidden in the forest, as so many lost Mesoamerican, Central American, and South American structures are, but under a populated area. Plus, there was the aforementioned lack of evidence for social hierarchy.

Now, a team of archaeologists led by Takeshi Inomata of the University of Arizona has conducted additional LIDAR operations, fieldwork, and excavations. They discovered that Aguada Fénix is far more extensive and complex – not just in its physical scope, but also in what it can reveal about the people who built it between 1050 and 700 BCE.

"Along with the appeals of collective ceremonies, feasting, and the exchange of goods, the construction of a cosmogram, materializing the order of the Universe, likely provided a rationale for a large number of people to participate without coercive force," the researchers write in their paper.

"The development of Aguada Fénix exemplifies the capabilities of human organization without prominent inequality, but it also hints at the challenges that earlier builders faced."

The layout of the monument, the researchers found, is a sort of nested cross, with long axes leading to the monument's hub. That hub, located on an artificial plateau, contains two nested cross-shaped pits at its center.

The long axes each consisted of a corridor and a pair of causeways, with the corridor dug into the ground and the causeways built up above ground on either side of it. The longest corridor, extending towards the northwest, measures 6.3 kilometers. The researchers speculate that these may have been used for ritual processions in and out of the ceremonial center of the monument.

Around the western axis, where the structure crosses Laguna Naranjito, the builders began work on a system of canals that may have reflected the ritual importance of water. These canals were left unfinished, suggesting that the builders ran into limitations, both in their skills and their ability to organize the construcIt's the ceremonial center of Aguada Fénix on the Main Plateau that yielded some of the most fascinating treasures of the dig. Right at the center of the nested cross pits, the archaeologists found deposits of pigment in a special cache, placed in a directional order. Blue azurite pigment was placed at the north; green malachite to the east; and yellow ochre containing goethite to the south.