U.S. outpaces Russia by 75% in natural gas output, EIA finds
The United States remains the world’s largest natural gas producer, outpacing Russia by 75% in 2023, according to a new analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Azernews reports, citing Trend.
The report notes that U.S. production reached 104 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) last year, marking a record high and underscoring the country’s position as a dominant global supplier. The United States has maintained this leadership since 2009.
In the first half of 2025, U.S. output climbed even further, averaging 106 Bcf/d. Three major regions—the Appalachia, Permian, and Haynesville - rank among the world’s top 10 natural gas-producing areas when compared individually with other countries.
The Appalachia region, which includes the Marcellus and Utica shale plays, produced 33 Bcf/d in 2023, making it the second-largest gas-producing area globally. Output has remained steady through the first half of 2025.
In the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, production increased from 21 Bcf/d in 2023 to 25 Bcf/d in early 2025, ranking the region fifth worldwide. Meanwhile, production in the Haynesville region - spanning Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas - slipped slightly from 15 Bcf/d to 14 Bcf/d during the same period.
According to the EIA, the sustained growth of U.S. natural gas production continues to reshape global energy markets and strengthen the country’s role as a key supplier in the evolving energy landscape.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!