Azerbaijan Premier League’s Victory Tour concludes Today

9 November 2025 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Victory Tour round of the Misli Premier League will come to an end today, Azernews reports.

The first match of the day will feature Kapaz and Sabah. The game will kick off at 15:44 at the Gabala City Stadium.

With only 3 points so far, the Ganja side sits at the bottom of the table in 12th place, while the Baku club holds 6th position with 18 points.

The day’s second clash will take place at Azərsun Arena, where Qarabağ and Neftçi will face each other in the latest edition of the Azerbaijan derby. The match is scheduled to begin at 18:44.

Qurban Qurbanov’s team currently occupies 2nd place with 20 points, while Neftçi, known as the White-and-Blacks, stands 7th with 15 points.

Earlier results saw Shamaxı defeat İmishli 1–0, Sumqayıt beat Gabala 2–0, and Araz-Nahchivan overcome Karvan-Yevlax 2–1. The match between Zira and Turan Tovuz ended in a goalless draw.