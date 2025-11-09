Turkish MFA shares post on National Flag Day of Azerbaijan

9 November 2025 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

"Happy November 9th - National Flag Day of Azerbaijan!" the publication says.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Azerbaijan on 9 November - National Flag Day, the Turkish MFA wrote on its X page, Azernews reports.

