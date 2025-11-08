Fire at perfume depot in northwestern Turkiye kills 6 people

8 November 2025 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

A fire at a perfume depot in northwestern Turkiye on Saturday morning killed six people and left one person injured, officials said, Azernews reports, citing Arab News.

The cause of the blaze in Kocaeli province was not immediately known. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. local time, with local media reporting it was preceded by several explosions. Emergency teams and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the site, and the fire was brought under control within an hour.

Speaking with reporters, the province’s governor, Ilhami Aktas, said that six had died and one was injured and was receiving treatment. He added that the cause of the fire was yet unknown and was under investigation.