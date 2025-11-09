Global media highlights Azerbaijan’s grand military parade on fifth anniversary of victory

9 November 2025 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

The grand military parade held at Baku’s Azadlıq Square to mark the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s glorious Victory in the Patriotic War has drawn widespread attention from leading media outlets around the world and received extensive international coverage.

According to Azernews, reports highlighted the remarks delivered by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Coverage emphasized that the parade showcased the full military strength of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and also revisited key moments of the Patriotic War.

The event received particularly comprehensive coverage in leading media organizations of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Outlets such as Anadolu Agency, TRT Avaz, TRT Haber, A Haber, Haber Global, NTV, and newspapers including Milliyet, Hürriyet, HaberTürk, Akşam, Sabah, Yeni Şafak, Türkiye Gazetesi, and Kıbrıs Gazetesi devoted significant attention to the ceremony.

Across both brotherly countries, major news agencies, television channels, newspapers, and online platforms brought the speeches of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as well as the display of military equipment and weaponry showcased during the parade, to millions of viewers and readers.

Reports highlighted statements by the presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan on ensuring lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, the close solidarity between Baku and Ankara, and the growing prospects for regional cooperation. Anadolu Agency featured quotes in its “Top News” section, including President Ilham Aliyev’s remark that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s declaration during the Patriotic War — “Azerbaijan is not alone, Türkiye stands with Azerbaijan!” — carried a powerful message, as well as his affirmation that “the Azerbaijani people will never forget this brotherly support.” Anadolu also underlined Erdoğan’s comment that “this Victory is the cornerstone of the path to lasting peace in the Caucasus.”

Particular attention was given to the Turkish President’s assessment that Azerbaijan’s historic Victory in the 44-day war reshaped the geopolitical balance across Asia and Europe. Numerous photographs of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan were published, and the importance of restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty for the entire Turkic world was strongly emphasized.

Leading Pakistani media outlets, including ARN News Centre, AAJ News (AAJ TV), The Express Tribune, Brecorder, Geo News, 24 News HD, Minute Mirror, Lead Pakistan, and Dawn, highlighted the scale and grandeur of the military parade, the joint participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Pakistani armed forces, and the display of advanced military equipment and aviation. Special focus was placed on President Ilham Aliyev’s address, with extensive coverage of his remarks on Türkiye’s and Pakistan’s unwavering support during the Patriotic War. Reports also noted the President’s gratitude to Pakistan for its firm backing during Azerbaijan’s just struggle and his appreciation of Islamabad’s role in ensuring regional stability in South Asia.

Pakistani media prominently reported Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s attendance at the parade and underscored the close military cooperation among the three brotherly nations. Publications noted that the parade reflected regional partnership and contributed to strengthening peace and stability in the South Caucasus. In this context, The Express Tribune highlighted the Prime Minister’s statement at the parade: “This is a vivid demonstration of friendship and regional solidarity.”

Pakistani outlets also covered Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Azerbaijan, his meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, and the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan.

Leading media outlets of the United Arab Emirates, including ARN News Centre, UAE BARQ, Emarat Al Youm, Al Bayan, Sharjah24, and the 20Four portal, provided extensive coverage of the military parade held in Baku to mark the fifth anniversary of Victory in the Patriotic War. Reports highlighted the scale and grandeur of the parade, the advanced military equipment showcased, and the strength of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Special attention was given to the remarks delivered by President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The coverage also featured statements by the Azerbaijani and Turkish leaders on regional cooperation and the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Prominent Georgian outlets including 1tv.ge, 24news.ge, aktual.ge, and interpress.ge reported on the military parade and celebrations held in Azerbaijan to mark the fifth anniversary of Victory in the Patriotic War. Their coverage highlighted the festive observance of Victory Day, the large-scale parade in Baku, and the participation of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the prime minister of Pakistan, and other officials. The reports also featured material from the speeches delivered by the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents.

Several Russian publications released articles on the parade as well. Gazeta.ru drew attention to the scale of the event, noting the participation of more than 5,000 service members and the display of over 150 pieces of military equipment, along with naval vessels positioned in the Caspian Sea. News.ru highlighted a symbolic remark from President Ilham Aliyev’s speech: “They wanted to drink tea in Baku, now they drink Azerbaijani tea in a detention facility.” Vestikavkaza.ru emphasized the presence of distinguished guests, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates.

Spain’s EFE agency also devoted special attention to the parade. Its report underscored the participation of the leaders of Türkiye and Pakistan in the ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of Victory in the Second Garabagh War. The coverage focused on statements by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye and the prime minister of Pakistan, stressing their view that Azerbaijan’s Victory has opened a new chapter for peace, development, and security in the region. Swissinfo.ch in Switzerland published the same report with attribution to EFE.

Romania’s Ultima-ora highlighted a key point from President Ilham Aliyev’s address, quoting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s affirmation of Türkiye’s resolute support for Azerbaijan, its people, and its army from the first day of the Patriotic War.

Moldova’s reputable outlet Moldova Today devoted special attention to the joint participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Pakistani armed forces in the military parade held in Baku, as well as to the speeches of the three brotherly nations’ leaders, the showcased military equipment, and the parade’s significance for strengthening regional stability. The publication emphasized: “This parade is not merely a display of weapons, but the beginning of a new geopolitical reality in the region.”

Bulgaria’s 24 Chasa highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks at the parade, including his statement that Azerbaijan’s Victory is a source of pride for the Turkic world and that the liberation of Karabakh carries great importance for all Turkic nations. The outlet also stressed Türkiye’s active support for Azerbaijan and its army, the heroism of Azerbaijani forces, the unity of the Azerbaijani people in achieving Victory, and the progress, peace, and security now taking root in the liberated territories.

Egypt’s leading media organizations, including Al Shorouk, Al Ahram, and Cairo24, also provided extensive coverage of the parade in Baku. Their reports detailed the participation of high-level guests, the military equipment on display, and the joint presence of Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Pakistani forces. Egyptian media underlined the significance of the speeches by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, particularly in drawing attention to stability and regional cooperation in the South Caucasus.

International coverage extended further to include Forbes, Saudi Arabia’s English-language Arab News, and other outlets. A comprehensive Forbes report emphasized that the parade demonstrated Azerbaijan’s growing military strength, noting in particular the country’s expansion of its air and air-defense forces with state-of-the-art weapons and defense systems.