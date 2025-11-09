Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre holds concert dedicated to fifth anniversary of victory [PHOTOS]

9 November 2025 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre organized a concert at the Opera Studio Concert Hall of the Baku Music Academy.

According to Azernews, the gala event was dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the victory of the Azerbaijani Army in the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020.

The theatre’s symphony orchestra and choir performed under the baton of Chief Conductor, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, and Chief Choirmaster, Honored Artist Sevil Hajiyeva.

The stage featured performances by People’s Artists Azer Zeynalov, Samir Jafarov, Fidan Hajiyeva, and Gulnaz Ismayilova; Honored Artists Inara Babayeva, Farid Aliyev, and Tayyare Bayramov; as well as soloists Mahir Taghizade, Atash Garayev, Sema Hamzayeva, and Hidayat Aliyev.

The concert program included Javanshir Guliyev’s “Soldier’s March,” “Azerbaijan,” and “Turan March,” Muslim Magomayev’s “Land of Fire,” Oktay Zulfuqarov’s “Rejoice, My People,” Fikrat Amirov’s “Azerbaijani Lands,” patriotic songs by Niyazi, the folk song “Ay Lachin,” as well as works by Konul Huseynova, Elza Ibrahimova, Tamilla Aghadova, and Bike Akhundova. Rauf Akhundzada’s “Victory March” was also performed.

Held on a date eternally etched in the nation’s history as a symbol of the bravery, heroism, and unshakeable will of the Azerbaijani people, the artistic evening combined the spirit of Victory, national pride, and the grandeur of classical music, drawing strong interest from the audience.