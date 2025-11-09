Azernews.Az

Sunday November 9 2025

China's CPI increases by 0.2 pct in October

9 November 2025 18:25 (UTC+04:00)
China's CPI increases by 0.2 pct in October

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, was up 0.2 percent year on year in October 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more