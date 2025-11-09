Azerbaijani community in Germany marks Victory Day and National Flag Day in Gelsenkirchen [PHOTOS]

9 November 2025 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

A festive event dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day and November 9 – National Flag Day was held in the German city of Gelsenkirchen. The event was organized by the Europe Azerbaijan Center (AAF) and the Azerbaijan–Ukraine International Cultural Bridge, with support from the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany.

According to Azernews, the ceremony opened with the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Participants honored the memory of the heroic martyrs with a minute of silence and wished recovery to the veterans.

Zaur Aliyev, Chairman of the Europe Azerbaijan Center and a board member of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, emphasized in his remarks that Victory Day symbolizes the restoration of historical justice and international law, as well as national unity and confidence in the future. Highlighting that the national flag is a symbol of identity and pride, he noted that thanks to the historic Victory in the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan’s tricolour flag now proudly waves across the country, including in Shusha, Lachin, Khojaly, and Khankendi. He stressed the importance of diaspora youth conducting educational work based on historical truths and real facts, and stated that support for such initiatives will continue.

Gunay Huseynova, Chair of the Azerbaijan–Ukraine International Cultural Bridge, underlined the importance of cultural cooperation and solidarity between communities. Diaspora activist Samira Karimova highlighted the crucial role of promoting facts and delivering accurate information in the media space.

A question-and-answer session followed the speeches, during which participants showed strong engagement. Souvenir gifts were presented to those who answered correctly.