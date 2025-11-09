Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes northeastern Japan

9 November 2025 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

No emergency situations have been reported at the country’s nuclear power plants following the earthquake.

According to the agency, the epicenter was located east of Iwate Prefecture at a depth of 10 kilometers. A tsunami warning was issued for the northeastern coast of Japan in the minutes following the quake, but the alert was later lifted.

