Türkiye conducts normalization process with Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan

9 November 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye is pursuing its normalization process with Armenia in full synchronization with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the remarks while speaking to journalists on his return from a visit to Azerbaijan.

He noted that winds of peace have been blowing across the region since Victory, and Türkiye is pleased with this development.

“Roads, tunnels, agricultural projects, and housing construction in Garabagh continue to expand. We are contributing to these efforts by providing the necessary support to Azerbaijan,” President Erdoğan added.