Azerbaijan’s women’s table tennis team advances to quarterfinals at Islamic Solidarity Games [PHOTOS]

9 November 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s women’s table tennis team played their latest match at the VI Islamic Solidarity Games, held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

The team faced Pakistan in their final Group C match and secured an 8-3 victory.

With this win, the Azerbaijani team topped their group and advanced to the quarterfinals.