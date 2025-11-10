Celebrations marking Azerbaijan’s Victory Day held in The Hague [PHOTOS]

10 November 2025 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

The city of The Hague, the political and administrative centre of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, was infused with a festive atmosphere in honour of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day. A concert programme titled “My Azerbaijan: Rhythms of the Land of Fire” took place at the prestigious Het Nationale Theater, one of the city’s leading cultural centres. The event was jointly organised by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Netherlands, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the Support Fund for the Azerbaijani Diaspora, and the Azerbaijan-Netherlands “Land of Fire” Society.

Azernews reports, citing the Embassy, representatives from Dutch state institutions, the accredited diplomatic corps, political, public, business, cultural, and academic circles, media representatives, and members of the Azerbaijani community attended the event. Vice-Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Vagif Seyidbeyov, was also present.

The concert opened with a video of Kenan Bayramov performing the Bayati-Shiraz mugham at the 2021 “Khari Bulbul” music festival in Shusha on Chidyr Duzu. Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Shusha and the festival’s unforgettable moments, the performance created a deeply emotional atmosphere in the hall.

Speaking after the performance, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Mammad Ahmadzade, highlighted the symbolic significance of the scene. He noted that the Bayati-Shiraz mugham had long symbolised the pain, longing, and hope of the Azerbaijani people during the years of occupation. Now, five years later, historical justice has been restored. The ambassador cited President Ilham Aliyev’s words: “Dear Shusha, you are free! Dear Shusha, we have returned! Dear Shusha, we will revive you! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” These statements have become an integral part of Azerbaijan’s national pride, he said, emphasising that the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty have been fully restored and that peace and stability prevail in the region. He also drew attention to 2025 being declared the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan, noting that the fifth anniversary of Victory Day and State Flag Day is being celebrated with great pride, reinforcing national unity and statehood.

Ahmadzade concluded that the performance of Azerbaijani music and dance at The Hague’s Het Nationale Theater—featuring both performers from Azerbaijan and the Netherlands—was a source of immense pride and a shining symbol of Azerbaijan’s Victory, peace, friendship, and cultural ties with the Netherlands.

The concert continued with Azerbaijan’s Ritm dance troupe performing traditional dances, including Qaytağı, Sarı Gəlin, Vağzalı, Çay, İgidlər, İnnabı, Nağara, Uzundərə, Fantaziya, and Yallı, expressing the rhythm, energy, and passion of Azerbaijani music. Both local Azerbaijani artists and visiting performers joined the stage. Renowned composer and singer Frangiz Baghirova performed “Bulaq Üstə Gedən Gözəl” and “Doğma Diyar, Azərbaycan”, while talented musician Nemataga Aliyev performed “Şuşanın Dağları” and “Azərbaycan Oğluyam”. Young performers Orkhan Jalilov and pianist Vasif Huseynli delivered patriotic songs including “Azərbaycan”, “Ana”, “Ay Laçın”, and “Şən Azərbaycan”, adding emotional depth and national pride to the evening.

The concert’s most moving moment came at the finale when all musicians and dancers gathered on stage to perform “Ey Vətən” together, eliciting applause and heartfelt emotions from the audience. Each performance was accompanied by video projections and visual effects, enhancing the atmosphere and giving spectators a sense of journeying to Azerbaijan.

The concert was met with widespread enthusiasm, applause, and admiration, demonstrating the profound global significance of Azerbaijan’s Victory and the enduring strength of its cultural heritage.