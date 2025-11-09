Azernews.Az

International Investment to acquire Novartis Pharma

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has authorised the acquisition of Novartis Pharma (Pakistan) Limited by International Investment Limited (IIL) after completing its phase-I competition assessment under Section 11 of the Competition Act, 2010 and the Competition (Merger Control) Regulations, 2016, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

