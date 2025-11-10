Azerbaijani Armed Forces officer honoured at NATO Defence College Graduation

10 November 2025 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

The graduation ceremony of the 34th NATO Regional Cooperation Course (NRCC-34) was held at the NATO Defence College (NDC) in Rome, Italy.

Azernews reports via the press service of the Ministry of Defence that, during the course, participants from allied and partner countries took part in lessons, seminars, and practical exercises on strategic thinking, regional security, cooperation mechanisms, and field studies.

Lieutenant Colonel Fərman Məmmədov of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces successfully completed the course.

At the end of the event, diplomas were presented to the graduates by the commander of the military education institution.