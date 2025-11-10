National Carpet Museum unveils “Cəngi” carpet honouring fifth anniversary of Victory [PHOTOS]

10 November 2025 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum hosted the presentation of the “Cəngi” carpet, created in honour of the fifth anniversary of the Victory achieved in the Patriotic War.

At the event, actors from Theatre O2 performed a specially prepared stage production for the carpet’s presentation, according to Azernews. The scriptwriter and director of the performance was Konstantin Soldatov, and the choreographer was Nigar Ibrahimbayli.

Later, speeches were delivered by the director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Amina Malikova; the author of the “Cəngi” carpet, artist CHINGIZ; and art scholar and visual art theorist Elchin Shamilli. The speakers discussed the conceptual meaning of the “Cəngi” carpet, the creative process behind it, and the importance of modern approaches to carpet art. They emphasised that this artwork symbolises the historic Victory in the Patriotic War, as well as national spirit and unity. They also sincerely congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day and honoured the memory of the martyrs with deep respect.

The work expresses the heroism, determination, suffering and pride of the Azerbaijani people through a modern artistic language. The silhouettes of dancing wounded warriors presented along the border of the carpet symbolise unity, resilience and remembrance. The artwork brings together carpet-weaving traditions, the symbolic codes of national dance, and the tragic experience of war. As a living expression of the nation’s historical memory, the Cəngi carpet reflects the continuity of our cultural heritage.

The technical sketch of the “Cəngi” carpet was prepared by carpet artist Afaq Abdullayeva. The work was produced over eight months by weavers Rena Suleymanova, Ulduz Najafova and Shekermo Alaskarova at the Traditional Technologies Department of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.