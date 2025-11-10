Azerbaijan positions itself as gatekeeper of Eurasian connectivity

10 November 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

As the geopolitical chessboard of Eurasia continues to shift, Azerbaijan is emerging as a decisive player in shaping the future of regional connectivity. The East-West transport corridor, long envisioned as a bridge between Asia and Europe, is finally taking tangible form. The Zangazur Corridor, once a theoretical concept, is now being translated into action through concrete steps.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!