Pakistani analyst highlights Victory Parade as demonstration of unprecedented trilateral unity

10 November 2025

“The sight of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan standing together at the military parade is not just a photograph of diplomacy; it is a historic affirmation of a shared soul and strategic destiny.”

This was stated by Mr. Qaiser Nawab, prominent Pakistani youth leader and President of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association (PAAA), in his remarks to Azernews following the historic visit of the Pakistani Prime Minister to Azerbaijan and the participation of the three nations’ leaders in a landmark military parade.

Mr. Nawab noted that the profound relationship among the three brotherly nations is rooted in common faith, culture, and reciprocal support—one that transcends political alliances to form a genuine brotherhood. He emphasized that the recent developments mark a defining moment in decades-long cooperation.

“The presence of our Prime Minister in Baku, alongside our brothers, sends an unambiguous message to the world: when it comes to regional peace, stability, and mutual development, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan stand as one, unbreakable force,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of youth and alumni engagement in strengthening trilateral ties, Mr. Nawab underscored that the unity demonstrated in Baku will help ensure a prosperous and peaceful future for the next generation.

“Our nations have always supported each other through challenging times. This trilateral convergence, symbolized by the joint military display, secures the foundations for a prosperous future, ensuring that the next generation inherits a strong, strategically aligned, and peaceful region. We, the alumni and youth leaders, are committed to transforming this deep-seated camaraderie into even greater economic, educational, and defense collaboration,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude for the recent praise bestowed upon him by the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Nawab stated that such recognition only strengthens his resolve to serve the cause of trilateral friendship.

“To receive such high recognition from His Excellency the President of Azerbaijan is an honor that only deepens my resolve to serve the cause of this vital trilateral friendship.”

Mr. Nawab concluded by reaffirming the commitment of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association to building bridges between the people and ensuring that the strategic vision shared by the leaders of the three nations continues to be strengthened through active youth and community engagement.