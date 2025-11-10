Victory Day celebrated at Azerbaijani embassy in Algiers [PHOTOS]

10 November 2025 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Algeria has held a solemn event dedicated to the fifth anniversary of 8 November – Victory Day.

The Embassy informed AZERTAC that the event was attended by representatives of the Algerian state and government, prominent political and public figures, heads and staff of diplomatic and international missions accredited in Algeria, Azerbaijani compatriots living, working, and studying in the country, as well as media representatives.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Algeria were performed at the beginning of the event.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Algeria, Mr. Tural Rzayev, delivered a speech, stating that 8 November – Victory Day – holds exceptional significance for the people of Azerbaijan and is commemorated as a page of pride and honour in the history of our country. He emphasised that 8 November, one of the brightest pages of Azerbaijan’s history, symbolises the unity, determination, and resilience of our people.

The Ambassador noted that as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and ensured the implementation of the four UN Security Council resolutions, acting on the basis of international law and its principles. He stated that the glorious Victory achieved by the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, was a triumph of national unity and will. It was also highlighted that following the brilliant Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, the people of Azerbaijan now celebrate State Flag Day with even greater pride and joy.

The diplomat further stressed that this victory was not only military but also political and moral. He noted that Azerbaijan is now pursuing a policy aimed at promoting peace, security, and cooperation in the region. Referring to the ongoing talks on signing a peace agreement with Armenia, he underlined Azerbaijan’s peaceful and constructive position. The Ambassador highlighted that the peace agreement reached in Washington on August 8 this year once again clearly demonstrated Azerbaijan’s consistent commitment to peace initiatives.

Tural Rzayev also spoke about the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories, as well as the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands.

The event continued with a reception, during which a video dedicated to 8 November – Victory Day – was shown, and footage of Azerbaijan’s historic cities and the reconstruction of the liberated lands was screened. Guests were presented with printed materials about Azerbaijan’s path of independence and development.

Within the framework of the event, guests showed great interest in an exhibition showcasing Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage and materials prepared in honour of Victory Day.

At the end, the guests thanked the Embassy for organising the event on this significant day and conveyed their wishes for lasting peace, progress, and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan.

The event was widely covered by Algeria’s leading news portals.