Azerbaijani athletes set for busy day across five sports in Riyadh

10 November 2025 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athletes are scheduled to compete in five different sports today at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, currently underway in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Azernews reports that the national team will be represented in mixed-team judo, swimming, weightlifting, table tennis, and boxing as they continue their pursuit of medals.

Azerbaijan has sent a delegation of 179 athletes to the Games, participating across 20 sporting disciplines. Overall, the event brings together competitors from 57 countries, who are battling for medals in 23 sports.

The Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude with a closing ceremony on 21 November.