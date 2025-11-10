Azerbaijani athletes set for busy day across five sports in Riyadh
Azerbaijani athletes are scheduled to compete in five different sports today at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, currently underway in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Azernews reports that the national team will be represented in mixed-team judo, swimming, weightlifting, table tennis, and boxing as they continue their pursuit of medals.
Azerbaijan has sent a delegation of 179 athletes to the Games, participating across 20 sporting disciplines. Overall, the event brings together competitors from 57 countries, who are battling for medals in 23 sports.
The Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude with a closing ceremony on 21 November.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!