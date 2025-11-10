COMEX December gold futures hit new highs above 4,050 dollars

10 November 2025 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Gold prices on the New York Commodity Exchange (COMEX) have surged past 4,050 dollars per troy ounce for December 2025 futures, briefly touching...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!