Azerbaijani judo team advances to semifinals in team competition [PHOTOS]
The Azerbaijani judo team has reached the semifinals of the mixed team competition of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Azernews reports that our national team defeated Saudi Arabia 4:0 in the semifinals.
It should be noted that the Islamiada will conclude on November 21.
