Azerbaijan marks “Breath for the Future” campaign with nationwide tree-planting effort

10 November 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

The large-scale tree-planting campaign held every year on 11 November in brotherly Turkey under the slogan “Breath for the Future!” has already become a tradition in Azerbaijan.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, İradə İbrahimova, told AZƏRTAC that Azerbaijan is once again supporting Turkey’s initiative this year.

“Within the campaign organised by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, 111,111 trees will be planted across all regions of our country. We believe that these trees will eventually grow into broad green areas and make a significant contribution to the environment,” İradə İbrahimova said.

She noted that since 11 November falls on a non-working day this year, the campaign in Azerbaijan will be held on 12 November:

“The campaign will begin in the settlement of Müşfiqabad, with the participation of officials and employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, eco-volunteers, and representatives of the embassies of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States. A total of 1,111 trees will be planted in Müşfiqabad.”