Sarkozy released from La Santé prison amid ongoing legal battle
A Paris appeals court has ruled that former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will be released from prison and placed under judicial supervision.
Earlier on Monday, the 70-year-old submitted a request to be freed while he challenges his conviction.
Sarkozy, who served as France’s president from 2007 to 2012, was sent to jail in October after being found guilty of plotting to secure campaign financing from Libya.
He had been held at La Santé prison in Paris.
Sarkozy continues to reject the accusations and maintains that the proceedings against him are driven by politics.
