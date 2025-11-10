Over 300 cyclists join State Flag Day ride in Baku [PHOTOS]

10 November 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

A cycling march was held on the occasion of 9 November – State Flag Day, organised jointly by the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, the Seaside Boulevard Administration, and the “Regional Development” Public Union.

The event started at State Flag Square, with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, also participating on his bicycle, according to the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation. More than 300 professional and amateur cyclists, including para-cyclists, rode along the bicycle paths of the Seaside Boulevard towards Victory Park. From the “Crescent Mall” area to Victory Park, the participants were accompanied by motorcyclists carrying the Azerbaijani flags.

At the finish line, commemorative medals were presented to the participants. Afterwards, flowers were laid at the Victory Park monument, and the memory of the heroes of the 44-day Patriotic War was honoured with respect.

Answering questions from the media, the First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, Sahib Alakbarov, stated that the main purpose of the event was to highlight the public significance of State Flag Day, instil respect for the glorious Victory Flag among young people, attract teenagers and youth to cycling — considered an elite sport — and encourage wider use of the cycling lanes built across the country.

The cycling march concluded in front of the Victory Arch with performances of patriotic music and the “Yalli” dance.