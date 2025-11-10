Young Azerbaijani gymnasts shine in Ganja’s European Championship debut

10 November 2025 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

“This was our first European competition.”

According to Azernews, these words were spoken by Ayla İsmayılzadə, who competed in the “trio” program at the first European Championship for youth and under‑15 aerobic gymnasts held in Ganja. She said the competition went well for them:

“We hope to achieve even better results in upcoming tournaments. The atmosphere created by the fans is magnificent. Ganja has prepared very well for the competition. Here, everyone is a competitor, but we have built good friendships with all the athletes.”

It should be noted that a total of 380 gymnasts from Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Moldova, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, and host Azerbaijan are competing for the championship. The competition, which started yesterday, will conclude on 11 November.