Azerbaijan plans business mission to Ethiopia to boost economic ties

10 November 2025 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

A business mission from Azerbaijan to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, is planned for 23–29 November this year, Azernews reports.

According to the Africa–Azerbaijan Cooperation Organisation (AFAZ), the mission programme includes an Ethiopia–Azerbaijan business forum, B2B and B2G meetings, as well as visits to industrial parks and manufacturing facilities.

The agenda also features meetings at “MÜSİAD Ethiopia”, at the MESOB centre (an analogue of Azerbaijan’s ASAN Service), with local government agencies, chambers of commerce and various trade associations.

The mission aims to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, build new partnerships and discuss wider opportunities for Azerbaijani companies to enter the African market.

It is worth recalling that during a meeting last November between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and a delegation led by Ethiopia’s State Minister Aklilu Tadess, the sides emphasised the importance of realising the economic cooperation potential between the two countries. They reviewed partnership prospects in trade, investment and green energy.

The parties also discussed using Azerbaijan’s experience in industrial parks, expanding cooperation between business communities, enlarging the legal and contractual framework and organising joint business events, as well as exchanging expertise in areas of mutual interest.