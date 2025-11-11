Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Türkiye

11 November 2025 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to Türkiye following the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane in Georgian territory, Azernews reports.

In a statement shared on its official social media account, the ministry said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the C130 military transport plane, bound from Azerbaijan to our brotherly Türkiye, crashing in Georgian territory. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people and Armed Forces of Türkiye over this tragic loss and wish patience to the families of those who perished. Azerbaijan always stands by our brotherly Türkiye.”

The incident involved a C130 military cargo plane that had departed from Azerbaijan and crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border earlier today.