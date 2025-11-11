Azerbaijani Defense Minister offers condolences to Türkiye after military plane crash

11 November 2025 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has expressed condolences to Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler, following the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

In his message, Minister Hasanov stated: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the C130 military transport plane, bound from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, crashing near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border. I pray for mercy for the fallen military personnel, share in the grief of their families, and extend my heartfelt condolences. May God rest their souls in peace.”

The incident involved a C130 military cargo plane that had departed from Azerbaijan and crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border earlier today.