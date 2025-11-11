Azerbaijani Defense Minister offers condolences to Türkiye after military plane crash
The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has expressed condolences to Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler, following the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.
In his message, Minister Hasanov stated: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the C130 military transport plane, bound from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, crashing near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border. I pray for mercy for the fallen military personnel, share in the grief of their families, and extend my heartfelt condolences. May God rest their souls in peace.”
The incident involved a C130 military cargo plane that had departed from Azerbaijan and crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border earlier today.
