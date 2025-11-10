Historic White House visit for Syria’s Sharaa as US pushes for Abraham Accords participation

10 November 2025 21:37 (UTC+04:00)

On Monday, Ahmed al-Sharaa became the first Syrian president to visit the White House, marking a dramatic turnaround for the former al Qaeda operative now seeking to end Syria’s international isolation. During his historic visit—the first by a Syrian leader since the country’s independence in 1946—Sharaa is expected to urge U.S. President Donald Trump to permanently lift sanctions on Syria. In return, Trump aims to encourage Damascus to join the Abraham Accords, which normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states.

Sharaa assumed power less than a year ago after overthrowing Syria’s longtime autocrat, ending the Assad family’s 50-year rule. His rise is extraordinary: he spent five years in a U.S. jail in Iraq, then led an al Qaeda offshoot in Syria while carrying a $10 million bounty on his head.

The visit follows his removal from Washington’s global terrorism blacklist and the lifting of UN Security Council sanctions against him. Sharaa is expected to seek U.S. backing for rebuilding Syria and an end to remaining sanctions—a move that would require approval from both the President and Congress.

Analysts suggest Sharaa may also sign an agreement to join the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS in Syria, aiming to stabilize a country plagued by weapons proliferation and sectarian tensions. Talks are expected to cover relations with Israel and the Golan Heights, where Israeli forces expanded their presence following Assad’s fall.

