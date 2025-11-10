UK deploys personnel and equipment to assist Belgium against mysterious drones

10 November 2025 22:12 (UTC+04:00)

Britain is deploying anti-drone equipment and personnel to Belgium following a series of sightings near airports and military installations, the head of the U.K. armed forces said Sunday.

Although neither Belgium nor the U.K. has accused anyone of operating the unidentified drones, these incidents are part of a broader pattern of airspace violations affecting several European countries, including areas around NATO bases. Some U.S. allies have described the activity as a component of escalating Russian “hybrid warfare.”

In recent days, drone sightings forced temporary closures at Belgium’s main international airport in Brussels and at a major cargo airport near Liège. Authorities also reported multiple unidentified drone flights near a military base that stores U.S. nuclear weapons.

Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton said the U.K. responded to a request from Belgian authorities by sending personnel and equipment to assist in countering the drone threat.