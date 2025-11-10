Azerbaijan hands over COP presidency to Brazil at COP30 opening ceremony [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

10 November 2025 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

At the official opening ceremony of COP30 in Belém, Brazil, André Corrêa do Lago was elected President of COP30.

Azernews reports that the COP29 President, Muxtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Special Envoy on Climate Issues, officially handed over the presidency to André Corrêa do Lago. With this, leadership of the UN climate summits has passed from Azerbaijan to Brazil.

It should be noted that COP29 was held for the first time in the South Caucasus region, in Baku. During that summit, a new global climate finance agreement, the “Baku Finance Goal,” was adopted. COP29 also presented a practical plan to mobilize $1.3 trillion in climate finance through the “Baku-to-Belém Roadmap,” establishing close cooperation between the COP29 and COP30 presidencies.

The COP in Belém will mark the implementation phase of this roadmap and the application of the agreements reached in Baku.