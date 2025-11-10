Sisi and Shoigu deepen Egypt–Russia strategic partnership in Cairo talks

10 November 2025 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has convened with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Cairo to strengthen military cooperation and advance several major joint economic initiatives. The high-level meeting focused on expanding the strategic partnership between Egypt and Russia across multiple sectors, including defense, trade, tourism, and political coordination, according to statements from the Egyptian presidency.

Both officials emphasized building upon agreements reached in May 2025, particularly the establishment of a Russian industrial zone within the Suez Canal Economic Zone and the ongoing El-Dabaa nuclear power plant project in northwestern Egypt. These substantial infrastructure developments represent significant components of the deepening economic relationship between Cairo and Moscow, extending beyond their traditional military cooperation into long-term strategic investments.

President Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, expressing backing for "all efforts to end the Russian-Ukraine crisis and achieve comprehensive peace." Secretary Shoigu reciprocated by acknowledging Egypt's stabilizing role in the Middle East and emphasizing Moscow's intention to maintain close coordination with Cairo on regional security matters affecting the broader Middle East area.

The Egypt-Russia partnership has historical roots dating to the Soviet era, when Moscow served as Cairo's primary military supplier and strategic ally. In recent years, the relationship has evolved to encompass broader economic and technical cooperation, with both nations seeking to counterbalance Western influence in the region while pursuing mutually beneficial development projects that strengthen their respective regional positions.