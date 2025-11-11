Reconstruction begins in Lachin’s Qorchu settlement as part of Great Return Program

11 November 2025 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Initial demolition works have started in the Qorchu settlement of the Lachin district, marking the first stage of reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

Azernews reports that Rafiq Salmanov, Executive Director of the Lachin District Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service, said a total of 319 dilapidated structures are being dismantled across a 300-hectare area by the company EL SEYM. The demolition process is expected to be completed within two months.

Once the area is cleared, the first phase of construction in Qorchu is scheduled to begin in 2026. Project documentation has already been prepared for the construction of 250 individual residential houses. In addition, the plan includes a 264-seat school, a 140-seat kindergarten, a medical center, a community club, a sports and wellness complex, and an administrative building. Road infrastructure will also be developed in parallel.

Under the Second State Program on the Great Return, the second phase of Qorchu’s construction is planned for 2027–2030. During this stage, an additional 250–300 private houses and several three- to four-story apartment buildings will be built. In total, the settlement is expected to permanently accommodate around 1,000 families.

Situated near the newly inaugurated Lachin International Airport, Qorchu’s location is seen as strategically advantageous, offering future residents employment opportunities and fostering regional economic revival in one of the key areas of Azerbaijan’s post-war reconstruction strategy.