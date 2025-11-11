Nearly half million Azerbaijanis benefited from Employment Programs in 2025

11 November 2025 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The State Employment Agency under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population supported 491,800 citizens through various active employment measures during the first ten months of 2025, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to official data, 158,000 individuals were provided with suitable job placements, while 16,300 people joined the self-employment program, enabling them to establish small family businesses and income-generating activities.

In addition, from January to October, 15,500 unemployed citizens participated in professional training courses designed to improve their skills and employability.

The Agency also delivered career guidance services to over 302,000 people, helping them identify suitable career paths and better integrate into the labor market.

The initiatives are part of Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to expand inclusive employment opportunities and strengthen workforce development in line with the country’s social and economic reform agenda.